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Laurens Woman Facing Charges After Walking Down Middle of Highway in Palo Alto County
By KILR FM 95.9,8 days ago
(Emmetsburg)--A Laurens woman was arrested last week after she was found walking down the middle of a highway in Palo Alto County. Shortly after 1:20 am on November 6th, the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a female that had exited a vehicle and was walking down the middle of Highway 4 south of Emmetsburg. After investigation at the scene, it was determined 25-year-old Payge Kelley of Laurens had gotten into an argument inside a vehicle with her friend. The vehicle stopped and Kelley exited the vehicle and began to walk down the highway. She was placed under arrest for public intoxication and was transported to the Palo Alto County Jail where she was held to await an initial appearance in front of a judge.