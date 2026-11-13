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Hometown Health: Babies born to mothers exposed to wildfire smoke/air pollution more likely to develop asthma, research finds
By Amir Massenburg,8 days ago
(WDBJ) - Babies born to mothers who were exposed to wildfire smoke or air pollution are more likely to develop asthma, according to research presented at a meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology. The research found the later months of pregnancy are a particularly sensitive time...