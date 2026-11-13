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UA Little Rock Helps Central Arkansas Businesses Put AI to Work
By Samantha Koros,8 days ago
Every business has its share of tasks that take time away from the bigger picture. Those tasks might include hours spent sorting through spreadsheets, weighing costs, or trying to find a better way to serve customers. Increasingly, businesses are looking to artificial intelligence (AI) to help tackle those challenges and spend more time on the work that moves their organization forward.