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Do You Have Signs of 'Nomophobia'
By Reviewed by Lybi Ma,8 days ago
What would your life be like without a smartphone? Some people may envision a peaceful life without distraction, and some may see a life with less convenience and connection. Others, however, are terrified of the idea. Research has uncovered a new fear: “nomophobia.” Individuals become filled with dread, anxiety, and panic at the thought of being without their smartphone.