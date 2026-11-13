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Microsoft’s global outage may be worse than Amazon’s or CrowdStrike’s, expert says
By Ashley Belanger,7 days ago
Governments, hospitals, courts scrambled by global Microsoft outage. A global outage taking down a wide range of Microsoft 365 services remains ongoing Friday morning. The outage started midday Thursday, impacting users of Microsoft email, cloud, and AI services. Microsoft has documented the full list of services impacted by the error, while moving early Friday morning to protect customers around the world from losing emails during the extended disruptions.