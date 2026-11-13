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Eagles News: Nick Sirianni’s job security among top storylines to monitor the rest of this season
By Brandon Lee Gowton,7 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles news and links for 11/13/26. Welcome to The Linc, the daily Philadelphia Eagles links roundup at Bleeding Green Nation!. How are you feeling about Nick Sirianni right now? Do you think he deserves a mulligan? I don’t think it’s accurate to frame it as one bad season when the losing dates back to the second half of last year (5-12 in their last 17 games). If the Eagles lose 15 straight to finish the season at 2-15 (not the most likely outcome but hardly impossible), I think it’s pretty difficult to justify bringing Sirianni back. Or if it’s not far off from that final record. If the Eagles bounce back in the second half, you have to wonder how much that should be valued. The 2011 Eagles won their final four games to get to 8-8 … only for that “momentum” to prove useless for the 2012 Eagles, who finished 4-12.