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Texas Moves Up Two Spots in Lowest-Taxes Ranking
7 days ago
Only two things in life are certain, death and taxes. At least in Texas, the taxes are better than most other states. According to the Tax Foundation’s 2027 State Tax Competitiveness Index, Texas has the fifth-best tax structure in the U.S., up from No. 7 the previous year. Wyoming ranked first, followed by South Dakota, Alaska and Florida. At the bottom of the list are Connecticut, Washington, New Jersey, California and, in last place, New York.