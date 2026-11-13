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At 75, Salem's KYKN AM radio faces an uncertain future | Exclusive
By Capi Lynn, Salem Statesman Journal,7 days ago
KYKN 1430 celebrated its 75th anniversary with a special roundtable show featuring former disc jockeys and on-air personalities. They looked back on the AM radio station's history, including several call letter and format changes, and remembered former colleagues such as Eddie Edwards, who enjoyed a "rock star" career after leaving his morning show post in the early 1980s, and Mike Frith, whose vision for local programming rescued the station a decade later.