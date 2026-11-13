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Microsoft services mostly fixed after 24-hour outage
By Julia Gomez, Mary Walrath-HoldridgeJames Powel, USA TODAY,8 days ago
A worldwide Microsoft outage has stabilized after more than 24 hours, during which thousands of users couldn't access their emails, apps and other services. "We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners," Microsoft stated in a post on X Friday afternoon, Nov. 13. "We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously."