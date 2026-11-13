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Bucks Resident Tests Positive for Measles as Outbreak Across Commonwealth Spreads
By Jeff Bohen,4 days ago
A Bucks County resident has tested positive for measles, the Health Department announced earlier this week as the statewide outbreak continues to pass historic numbers. The individual is an adult who recently traveled to an area of central Pennsylvania that has reported many measles cases this year. The person’s vaccination status is unclear, but they are no longer contagious, said county spokesperson James O’Malley.
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