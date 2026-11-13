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Los Alamos Choral Society To Present ‘Sacred Grace To Southern Grace’ At United Church Saturday
By Carol A. Clark,8 days ago
The Los Alamos Choral Society will present “Sacred Grace to Southern Grace” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the United Church of Los Alamos, 2525 Canyon Road. The community is invited to attend this afternoon of music spanning centuries and styles, from Vivaldi to Dolly Parton. “Sacred Grace” features Vivaldi’s Credo and works by Tallis, Brahms, and Durufle. “Southern Grace” with I Wanna Be Ready, will feature well-known tenor soloist Ryan Johnson; a tribute to the late Dolly Parton; and other favorites.