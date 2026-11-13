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Ark Invest Sells $15 Million Of Its Own Bitcoin ETF As Price Falls
By yolowire,8 days ago
Asset manager Ark Invest has sold $15.9 million U.S. worth of its own Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) as the price of the largest cryptocurrency declines. The firm led by investor Cathie Wood offloaded its ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (NYSE: $ARKB) from its investment funds as the price of the crypto declines from its early October highs.