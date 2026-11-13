undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Clearing the way for Seaboard's future
8 days ago
The City of Venice is clearing the way for the next chapter of one of the community's oldest districts. Demolition recently took place at the City's former Public Works facility on Seaboard Avenue, removing structures from property that sits near the heart of the City's long-term vision for redevelopment of the Seaboard area. Seaboard has historically served as Venice's industrial district, with its growth tied to the railroad and the original John Nolen plan for the community. Today, the City is working to guide its transition into a walkable mixed-use district that can accommodate residential, commercial, retail and continued light-industrial activity. The demolition also increases the flexibility of a significant block of City-controlled property. The former Public Works site comprises approximately 2.5 acres and is adjacent to 3.3 acres of cleared property also owned by the City, bringing the combined area to approximately 5.8 acres.