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Global South Institute and Hebei Normal University sign agreement to strengthen academic cooperation between Brazil and China
By - TIE Staff,7 days ago
Memorandum signed in Shanghai envisages research on international relations and South-South cooperation, meetings in both countries and academic exchanges. The Global South Institute and Hebei Normal University signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday (11) in Shanghai to strengthen academic cooperation and intellectual exchange between Brazil and China. The agreement established an agenda focused on international relations, South-South cooperation, global governance and the development challenges facing countries of the Global South.