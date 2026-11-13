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Charles Floye “Chock” Parkinson
8 days ago
Charles Floye “Chock” Parkinson passed away peacefully Nov. 10, 2026, at the age of 91. Born in Hood County, Texas, Chock grew up on a farm near Granbury and attended Granbury schools, graduating from Granbury High School in 1953. After graduation he married his high school sweetheart, Penny Wilkerson, with whom he enjoyed a long and happy marriage of 65 years until her death in 2018. Chock proudly served in the United States Army from February 1958 until his honorable discharge in January 1964. Something he always joked about was the fact that his Army buddies called him “Speedy” for his innate ability to move in slow motion no matter what he was doing.