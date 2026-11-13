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Optimism Grows In October As Current Conditions Improve
7 days ago
WEST LAFAYETTE – Farmer sentiment improved in October, with the Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer Index increasing from 123 points in September to 126 points, see Figure 1. The Index of Current Conditions increased by 16 points, while the Index of Future Expectations dropped by 2 points, see Figure 2. High input costs remain the biggest concern. Despite this concern, the Farm Financial Performance Index increased from 90 to 94, and the Farm Capital Investment Index increased from 39 to 55 in October.