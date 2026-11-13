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BSO employee, 20, accused of recording consensual sex without woman’s consent, sharing video with others
By Isabella Fernandez de Cueto,8 days ago
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Sheriff’s Office employee is facing two voyeurism charges after he was arrested by Margate Police. Police said 20-year-old Jeremiah Jolicoeur secretly recorded a consensual sexual encounter between him and a woman at his Margate home back in March. According to the arrest...