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It’s not us, it’s you: Why Collin County voters broke up with Ken Paxton
By Caroline Love, KERA News,8 days ago
Collin County’s political system had been a mirror of Ken Paxton’s political career. He grew from a Bush-era Republican in the Texas House when he was first elected in 2002 to a national champion for President Donald Trump’s agenda as attorney general. Collin County became Trump country, backing the president and almost every other Republican on the ballot in 2024.