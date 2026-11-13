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Playoff Bound
By Staff photos by Liliana Fernandez,7 days ago
MARIETTA 35 - Prague 6. The Marietta Indians just keep on giving. In last Friday night’s football game, Marietta hosted Prague. The home team has made a habit of winning, bringing their season record to 7-3 following the 35-6 win over Prague. Fans will have the opportunity to watch the Marietta Indians on the home field this Friday when they host the Cashion Wildcats in the first round of Class 2A-II playoffs. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at gofan.co for $9.40 or fans can purchase tickets at the gate for $11. Children under school age get in free.