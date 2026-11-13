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5 games that defined Nashville SC’s record-breaking MLS regular season
By Nashville SC,8 days ago
2026 has been the stuff of legend for Nashville SC. It won the Supporters’ Shield by a record margin, never lost at home, set a league records for fewest goals allowed in a 34-game season and won more than two-thirds of its games en route to an MLS-best 77-point regular season. Calling the Boys in Gold the best side in regular-season history is no longer an opinion. It’s fact.