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Sweet Digs: Sugar House Hotel officially opens in Winooski
7 days ago
Doug Nedde offers remarks in the Moss Cafe & Bar. The lighting fixtures were provided by AO Glass in Burlington. VermontBiz photos. by Timothy McQuiston, Vermont Business Magazine The 115-room Marriott Tribute Sugar House Hotel features a restaurant, rooftop bar, parking garage, and 83 apartments. It celebrated its opening Tuesday with a lavish reception featuring glitterati, politicians, contractors and supporters.