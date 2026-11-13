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Podcast: Mindy Misener on Good Guys
7 days ago
Listen on Apple Podcasts. Mindy Misener speaks to Emily Everett about the excerpt of her debut novel Good Guys, which appears in The Common’s brand-new fall issue. The book follows a pair of sisters in New England in 2008, breaking open the secrets of small towns and complicated families in a time of growing patriotism, masculinity, and religious fervor. Mindy discusses the many years she spent drafting and revising the book, and how the excerpted section opens up questions the book then explores. Also discussed is Mindy’s debut short story “Baby Is Not Fine,” which was first published in The Common in 2018.