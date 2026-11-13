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EU leaders in Dublin wrestle with who speaks for Europe at the Ukraine table
By IrishCentral Staff,7 days ago
Dublin’s Convention Centre hosted a second day of high-stakes diplomacy on Friday as the 27 EU leaders met for an informal European Council, a day after 50 heads of state and government gathered for the European Political Community summit. The question hanging over the room was a simple one with no easy answer, which is who gets to speak for Europe when the future of Ukraine is decided.