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Enverra Acquires 260,000 SF Office Campus in Northern Virginia for $42M
7 days ago
HERNDON, VA. — Enverra Real Estate has acquired Caywood, a 260,000-square-foot office campus located at 13221 and 13241 Woodland Park Drive in Herndon, a Washington, D.C., suburb near Washington Dulles International Airport. The purchase price was $42 million, according to multiple media outlets. Drew Flood of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller, and Michael Zelin, also with Cushman & Wakefield, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of Enverra. Lincoln Property Co. will serve as property manager, and Tim Summers of Cushman & Wakefield will handle leasing.