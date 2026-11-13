undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Retail Property in Springhill, Tennessee Leased to Heartland Dental
7 days ago
SPRINGHILL, TENN. — Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Retail Group has brokered the sale of a freestanding retail property in Springhill, a southern suburb of Nashville. Heartland Dental occupies the building, which was built in 2025, on a 12-year lease that features 10 percent rent increases in years six and 11, and at the start of each of the four five-year option periods. Don McMinn and Andrew Koriwchak of Taylor McMinn represented the seller, a preferred developer for Heartland Dental. The all-cash buyer purchased the property for an undisclosed price.