undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
JLL Arranges Sale of 296,419 SF Lifestyle Mixed-Use Center in Coconut Creek, Florida
7 days ago
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Promenade at Coconut Creek, a 296,419-square-foot lifestyle center located at 4467 Lyons Road in Coconut Creek, a city in South Florida’s Broward County. Danny Finkle, Jorge Portela and Kim Flores of JLL represented the seller, AEW, in the transaction. The buyer, Investments Limited, acquired the property for an undisclosed price.