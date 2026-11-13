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Oppenheimer & Co. Signs 220,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Lower Manhattan
7 days ago
NEW YORK CITY — Investment bank and financial services company Oppenheimer & Co. has signed an approximately 220,000-square-foot office headquarters lease in Lower Manhattan. The space spans six floors within 32 Old Slip, a 36-story building that features a newly renovated lobby, coffee bar and a 13,000-square-foot conference center. Gensler is designing the space, and Oppenheimer expects to take occupancy during the first quarter of 2028. JLL represented the firm in its site selection and lease negotiations. Local development and investment firm RXR owns 32 Old Slip.