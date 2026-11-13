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Georgetown CCF Publishes Guide to Medical Loss Ratio (MLR) in Medicaid Managed Care
By Andy Schneider,7 days ago
Today CCF published a new guide to help advocates work to improve Medicaid Managed Care performance for children and families enrolled in Medicaid through the Medical Loss Ratio (MLR). This isn’t the first CCF guide on Medicaid Managed Care—there’s one on MCO Accountability and Transparency and one on MCO Procurement—but it’s the most intricate, featuring seven textboxes, five tables, and four appendices as well as 45 pages of text. Think of it as “everything you always wanted to know about Medicaid MLRs but were afraid to ask.” Well, maybe not everything, but a lot.