undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
“F the Iranian leadership. I’m not gonna be cowered”: Scott Bessent confirms relocation to military base amid Iranian threats
By ANI,7 days ago
Washington, DC [US], November 13 (ANI): US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has confirmed that he relocated from his Washington residence to a military base on Secret Service instructions following Iranian death threats, delivering a blunt rebuke to Tehran’s leadership and criticising The Wall Street Journal for publishing a geolocatable image of his home.