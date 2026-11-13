undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Boca Helping Hands aims to provide Thanksgiving meals for more than 4,000 Palm Beach County families
By T.A. Walker,7 days ago
Boca Helping Hands is asking the community to help provide Thanksgiving meals for more than 4,000 Palm Beach County families through its annual Thanksgiving Box Brigade. The nonprofit is asking donors to contribute $29.72, the cost of a Thanksgiving box that helps provide families facing food insecurity with the ingredients for a holiday meal.