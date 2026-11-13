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Extreme fire, communication gaps contributed to four firefighter deaths, report finds
By Andrew Christiansen,4 days ago
Extreme fire behavior, communication problems and gaps in aerial supervision contributed to the deaths of four firefighters in western Colorado, according to a federal investigation report released Nov. 12. Five firefighters were battling the small Knowles and Gore fires west of Grand Junction in Mesa County on June 27 when...