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H-E-B Offers Free Admission to 3 Area Nature Centers Through Saturday in Exchange for Recyclable Items
By The Edinburg Advocate,7 days ago
SAN ANTONIO TX – H-E-B is offering free admission to 20 nature centers across Texas through Saturday, Nov. 15, as part of Texas Recycles Day. Individual visitors may receive free entry by bringing one recyclable plastic bottle or single-use plastic bag to any participating center between Nov. 13 and 15.
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