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Southbound Twin Bridge closes completely for final repairs at 7:30 p.m. tonight; Prep work for that begins at 6 p.m.
By Staff,7 days ago
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that at about 7:30 p.m. tonight the southbound Twin Bridge will close completely so that final repairs can be completed on the bridge. The preparations for the southbound bridge closure, though, will begin at about 6 p.m. Currently, one lane on the southbound bridge is...
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