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*Update* MPD Identifies a 6th Victim in 15th Street Shooting
4 days ago
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) provides an update on the 15th Street Northwest shooting. On Thursday, November 12, 2026, at approximately 7:59 a.m., Second District officers responded to the 1500 block of 15th Street, Northwest for multiple reports of an active shooter. Upon arrival, officers located five victims in the area suffering from gunshot wounds. Two adult females and two adult males, all conscious and breathing, were transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries. One adult male victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.