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Lanning answers Whittingham’s ‘$50-plus million’ jab by pointing at Michigan’s fired coordinator
By Tyler Rhodes,7 days ago
This post is AI-assisted writing. Mistakes can happen. If you spot an error, please let us know. Dan Lanning turned Kyle Whittingham's criticism of Oregon's roster spending back on Michigan, citing the money the Wolverines are paying coaches they let go. The exchange follows Michigan to Autzen Stadium on Saturday, where the No. 16 Ducks need a win to stay in the playoff race.