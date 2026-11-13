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Bellagio’s 45-Foot Holiday Tree Arrives Ahead of ‘Postcards From Christmas’ Display
By Jennifer Eggleston,7 days ago
The holiday season is taking shape inside Bellagio's Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, where crews have brought in the towering fir that will anchor this year's winter showcase, “Postcards From Christmas.”. The Las Vegas resort shared a video on Monday, Nov. 9, showing workers maneuvering the massive evergreen indoors for...
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