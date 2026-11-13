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I finally figured out what was causing my laptop’s audio to crackle, and the hardware wasn’t to blame
By Mainak Kumar Dey,7 days ago
At some point, whilst using a Windows laptop or desktop, we have all dealt with that awful prrt, prrt, brrp crackling and popping sound coming out of nowhere while recording in OBS or any DAW, or even talking on Discord. The moment we alt-tab to see what's happening, nothing shows up. It's easy to think this kind of cracking or popping means something at the hardware level is broken, like a blown speaker or a faulty internal cable connection. But on my Windows 11 laptop, an Asus Vivobook, which is my daily driver, the hardware wasn't at fault.