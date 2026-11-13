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I replaced my cloud sync services with one open source tool, and it works surprisingly well
By Richard Sezov,7 days ago
Everything's getting more expensive these days, and it's smart to look for stuff you can drop from your budget. One of these things is cloud storage. Dropping a monthly subscription can help you realize both short-term and long-term savings, and cloud syncing is a good candidate to replace with an open-source alternative, especially one with no storage limits. And if you're already thinking of getting into the home-labbing hobby, this is a great starter project.