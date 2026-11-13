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Open Headunit turned a spare tablet into the bigger car screen my old car never had
By Dhruv Bhutani,7 days ago
I love my 2014 Ford, but it's old enough that it doesn't have Android Auto. The lack of that feature bothers me a lot when I'm taking the car out for a drive, but it's certainly not enough to replace the car. My go-to solution for the longest time has been to stick a phone in a mount. However, phone interfaces are far from optimized for quick on-the-go access, navigation, music controls, or just checking directions while driving.