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Microsoft's massive outage is mostly over, but Outlook, Teams, Copilot, and other services are still experiencing issues
By Patrick O'Rourke,8 days ago
Microsoft's apps and tools are mostly back online, though some features are still degraded. Most people seem to be able to send and receive emails, though Outlook appears to still be very slow. Microsoft's official Twitter account posted a statement confirming the outage is due to a technical issue, not...