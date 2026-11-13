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Tearful Mauricio Pochettino explains why he swapped USA for Man Utd
7 days ago
Mauricio Pochettino struggled to fight off tears as he held his first press conference since being confirmed as Michael Carrick’s managerial successor at Manchester United. Pochettino will leave his post as United States manager at the end of the current international break, joining up with United on 18 November after the club moved to replace Carrick, who was sacked on Thursday.