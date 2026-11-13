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Man Utd: Pochettino decides ‘priority’ first signing with INEOS in ‘strong position’ to ‘complete a deal’
7 days ago
According to reports, new Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino wants Como star Nico Paz to be his first signing. On Friday afternoon, Pochettino was finally confirmed as Man Utd’s new head coach after they sacked legend Michael Carrick. Pochettino will officially take over next week, and the ex-Chelsea, Tottenham...