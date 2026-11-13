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Basketball: Aggies Come Up Short in El Paso
7 days ago
EL PASO, TEXAS – NM State made the trip down Interstate 10 to take on its long-time rival UTEP at GECU Arena at the Don Haskins Center. Behind strong performances from Mark Lavrenovand Jermaine Washington, the Aggies battled back from an eight-point second-half deficit, but came up just short, falling 60-58. This marks the first of two meetings between the Aggies and Miners as they will see each other again in exactly one week in Las Cruces.
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