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Soccer: NM State Athletics Announces Women’s Soccer Leadership Change
7 days ago
The Department of Athletics announces that Rob Baarts‘ contract will not be renewed, marking a transition in the leadership of the women’s soccer program. “After careful evaluation of the program over the past two seasons, I believe this is the appropriate time for a transition and a new direction for the program,” said NM State Director of Athletics Joe Fields. “I would like to thank Rob for his service, dedication, and contributions to women’s soccer, as well as the accomplishments achieved during his leadership. We appreciate his commitment to our student-athletes and wish him the very best moving forward.
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