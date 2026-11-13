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Civic AI in Action: Student Developers Unveil Engage Estero’s Public Investment and Meeting Tracker at FGCU
7 days ago
New Civic Information Tool: Engage Estero previewed a new civic web tool designed to help residents easily track local government decisions and development projects. Dual Search and Mapping Features: The application combines a plain-language AI search for public records with an interactive map showing public and private capital investments near local neighborhoods.