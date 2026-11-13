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The Holiday Basket Is Up for Grabs: Why Grocers Must Win the Five Weeks from Black Friday to New Year’s Day
By Michael Rathburn,7 days ago
The biggest threat to your local supermarket this holiday season might not be another grocery store. It might be the Christmas decorations aisle at Walmart or Target. Think about it. A shopper heads to Target for wrapping paper, lights and a few gifts. Then comes a display of holiday candy. A deal on soda. Maybe some chocolate chips for the cookies they plan to bake. Before long, half the grocery list is in the cart.