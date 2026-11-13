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NMSU publishes new screwworm guide amid spreading cases
7 days ago
The parasitic fly known as New World screwworm has New Mexico communities on high alert after a recent spike in confirmed cases across several counties. As part of an ongoing campaign to educate the public about this pest, New Mexico State University’s Cooperative Extension Service has released a new publication that outlines and illustrates the general biology and characteristics of adult New World screwworm flies. The free guide, available at https://pubs.nmsu.edu/_b/B137/index.html, is a one-stop resource designed to help readers understand New World screwworm and its threats.
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