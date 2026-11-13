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Lee Rainie speaks with WUNC about AI anxieties
By University Communications,7 days ago
Lee Rainie, director of Elon University’s Imagining the Digital Future Center, spoke with WUNC’s “Due South” about AI anxieties and how AI is shaping society. Rainie spoke with “Due South” host Jeff Tiberii, along with Emmy Martin, technology reporter for the New York Times and Saif Khairat, chief AI officer, vice provost for AI and professor in the School of Nursing at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.