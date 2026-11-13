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Inside an AI attack against a U.S. retailer
4 days ago
A threat actor deployed an AI model during a stalled cyberattack and rescued the campaign, achieving lateral movement in the process. The attack, detailed by Symantec, targeted an unnamed U.S. retail organization in September. The threat actor’s hand-typed commands were repeatedly blocked, so the attacker switched to what appeared to be AI-generated commands and rapidly broke through the retailer’s defenses. The attacker ultimately harvested credentials and achieved lateral movement within minutes.