undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Iranian 'King of Instagram' arrested and taken into ICE custody
By CHARLOTTE HAZARD,7 days ago
WASHINGTON (TNND) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Thursday that the “King of Instagram’ was arrested and taken into custody. “Criminal illegal alien and Iranian citizen Farzad ‘Tony’ Toutouni was living a high-profile life in California as a social media influencer with more than 1 million followers until ICE Los Angeles officers arrested him in late October,” ICE wrote in a post on X.